Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.32% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $2,738,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $6,412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 48.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $96,829.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $96,829.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $309,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,279 shares in the company, valued at $398,024.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,482 shares of company stock worth $739,512. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

