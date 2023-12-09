Neil Gainford Lester Purchases 1,700 Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) Director Neil Gainford Lester acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,612.60.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.36. The company has a market cap of C$352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of C$12.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.52.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$163.21 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 76.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9923131 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.89%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

