NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Up 3.4%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 1,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 8.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 869,565 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,083,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.