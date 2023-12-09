NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,918 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 622,852 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.01% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $55,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after acquiring an additional 691,952 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,092,000 after acquiring an additional 301,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,285 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.90%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

