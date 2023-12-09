Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 199.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $99,063,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Okta by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,513,000 after purchasing an additional 85,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

