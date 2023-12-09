Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $272,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

PXD stock opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.38.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

