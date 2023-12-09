Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after buying an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $242.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $244.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4,042.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

