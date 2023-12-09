Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

