Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

NYSE:POR opened at $42.54 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

