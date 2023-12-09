Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $686,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.24 on Friday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

