Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBC opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.