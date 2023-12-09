Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys 324 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

