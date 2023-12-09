Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $2,261,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSA opened at $273.81 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.71.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

