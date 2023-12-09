Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after buying an additional 337,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,203,000 after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
OMC opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.
OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.
In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
