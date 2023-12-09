Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.