Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after buying an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.6 %

TTE opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

