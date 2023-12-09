Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 172.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 76,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 537,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 96,238 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.