Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

