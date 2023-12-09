Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $24,632,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $22,681,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.9 %

HP stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.