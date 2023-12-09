Reviewing Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oddity Tech and Waldencast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Waldencast 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 27.90%. Waldencast has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Waldencast.

19.9% of Waldencast shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oddity Tech and Waldencast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $324.52 million 6.56 $21.73 million N/A N/A Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Waldencast on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

