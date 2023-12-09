Reviewing Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy 25.40% 22.08% 13.03%

Volatility and Risk

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $1.81 billion 1.64 $452.48 million $2.87 7.38

This table compares Royale Energy and Earthstone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Royale Energy and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Royale Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

