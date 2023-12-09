Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.