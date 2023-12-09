Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys Shares of 4,002 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

