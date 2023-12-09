Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,170,924 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

