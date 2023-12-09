Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

