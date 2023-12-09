Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $301,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 57.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,318,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,017 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 93,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AT&T by 336.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,925 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.