Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Target were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $135.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

