Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 85 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

CHKP opened at $145.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

