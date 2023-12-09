Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 230 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.