Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 66 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

