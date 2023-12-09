Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 80 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $804.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $731.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $815.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

