Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $116.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.