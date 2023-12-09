Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 672,493 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 240.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Columbia Banking System worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

