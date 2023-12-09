Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,351 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,519,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

DHI stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $138.87.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

