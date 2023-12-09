Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $17.77 Million in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,028,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,765,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PCG opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

