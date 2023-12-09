Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $19.44 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of M&T Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,744 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $132.63 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

