Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $21.28 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

