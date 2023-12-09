Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE NVS opened at $96.33 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
