Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $232.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.