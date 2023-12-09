Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,346 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 100,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

