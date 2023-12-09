ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.8% in the second quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 100,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,376,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $699.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $701.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.