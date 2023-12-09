Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.25% of Silicon Laboratories worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $121.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

