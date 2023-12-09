Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 854.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 978,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,618,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after acquiring an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

