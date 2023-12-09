Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Up 5%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.39. 2,091,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,255,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 44,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,325.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

