SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Insider Amber Banfield Buys 82,000 Shares

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) insider Amber Banfield purchased 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,300.00 ($35,298.01).
SRG Global Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62.
SRG Global Company Profile
