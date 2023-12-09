State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 32,843 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $25,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

