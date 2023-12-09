State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 6,749 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Targa Resources worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

