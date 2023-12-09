State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $22.03 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

Shares of FLT opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $278.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.68.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

