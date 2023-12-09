State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $22.70 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CTRA stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

