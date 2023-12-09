State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $22.84 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $103.31 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

